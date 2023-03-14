The Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the final round of their winter league on Wednesday, March 15, and it is a North Berwick Rover.

Anglers can fish where they wish between the two golf courses. Registration is at the harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm. Only sizeable fish to be weighed in and scales close at 10.20pm. High water is 8.12pm.

Ian Campbell will be running a pegged sweepstake at Newhaven (pictured) on Friday, March 17 with fishing from 7pm to 10pm and registration is at Western Harbour from 6pm to 6.15pm. The post code is EH6 6PG. This is a pre-book only event.

And for those who love to fish the Lake of Menteith, the water is closed for trout fishing until Saturday, March 18.

Like this: Like Loading...