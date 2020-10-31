WORK, REST, OR PLAY…. ALLANWATER HOMES OFFERS FULLY CONSTRUCTED GARDEN ROOMS AS A CONVENIENT NEW BUYER OPTION

Allanwater Homes is offering buyers across its five current developments in Scotland the option to buy a fully constructed, fully insulated Garden Room which can be installed in the garden of their new home.

The option, with the stunning Garden Rooms available in four different designs, and priced from £20,000, is just one of a number of new additional upgrades available from Allanwater Homes, currently celebrating forty years of operation in Scotland.

The housebuilder introduced a fantastic new “as included” specification earlier in the year. It offers Rocha Sanitaryware, Zanussi Stainless Steel Appliances with Induction Hobs, Thermostatic Showers, kitchens from top manufacturers including Moores, monoblock driveways, solar panels, and even USB charging stations.

Buyers at selected developments, such as Silver Glen at Alva in the Hillfoots, have the option to upgrade kitchens to those designed by Michelin chef, Michel Roux Jr, who has teamed up with top manufacturer, Moores.

The move, which saw Allanwater Homes showhome at Silver Glen become the first in Scotland to display the Michel Roux range back in January 2020, is part of a push in its 40th year to ensure that the independent housebuilder’s overall offer is one of the very best in the current marketplace.

“We’re very excited to be branching out to offer fully constructed and insulated Garden Rooms at very competitive price points, as options for buyers with specific lifestyle needs,” said Cheryl McGeever, Sales and Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes. “These are industry leading luxury Rooms which stand apart from others as they are supplied fully insulated at point of installation – many other models are not, meaning they can be far too cold to use in the Winter, especially if they are to be a workspace.”

“With many more people having to work or learn remotely from home, perhaps several in the one family, due to the on-going covid19 pandemic, we are confident that they will be a very popular option,” she added.

Cheryl McGeever went on to explain that Allanwater Homes would provide certification of the structural integrity on the range of Garden Homes. She also said that when it came to home office use, the Rooms permit technical solutions which can enhance the work experience, such as smart control systems for heating, ergonomic seating, smart plug sockets and voice-activated solutions such as Alexa or Google to control home functions whilst buyers work.

“Even if they are not being used as a Home Office, many people are using garden rooms for hobby work, for children’s play rooms, for gaming, keep fit studios and many other uses. They are an enhancement to both your home and garden,” she said.

Allanwater Homes has developments across the Hillfoots, Stirlingshire and Fife, with new developments coming soon to Kirkcaldy, Haddington, Glasgow and Stirling. Oaktree Gardens in Alloa offers three, four and five bedroom villas from £177,995, whilst Silver Glen in the Hillfoots village of Alva currently has a starting price of £186,995 for a three bedroom villa. In Cambusbarron Allanwater is building a stunning selection of apartments and Mill Houses at Hayford Mills, with prices from £147,995. At Allanwater Stirling buyers will find a selection of two, three and four bedroom villas starting at £174,995.

In Fife, The Views at Saline only has one property left to sell, a four bedroom Cairngorm villa at £255,995.

For further details, and to make any appointments to visit any Sales Office, please call 03301 247695. Appointments available between 11am and 5.30pm.

www.allanwater.co.uk

