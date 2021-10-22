ADDITIONAL LUXURY BUNGALOWS RELEASED FOR SALE AT ALLANWATER HADDINGTON

Sought after development at Letham Mains, Haddington offers generous plots, bespoke personalisation elements, & a high “as included” specification

Allanwater Homes has released more of its highly desirable three bedroom detached Clyde bungalows (from £437,995) at its exclusive Allanwater Haddington development.

Situated in the Letham Mains area of Haddington, this stunning development is experiencing very high demand. Numerous properties have been sold from plan, with buyers from all over the country keen to secure a property. Ten three bedroom linked villas for the family market will follow for release shortly.

The energy efficient bungalows available at the development are all “never before seen” designs, built on spacious plots, and with generous floor space.

The Clyde is a superb three bedroom detached bungalow, with an en-suite to the principal bedroom, which also comes complete with double fitted wardrobes. Built-in wardrobes are included in the two other bedrooms as well. A large open plan kitchen/dining room with a separate utility room takes centre stage downstairs, together with a good sized lounge with plenty of light flooding in.

The quality and specifications of the Clyde is exceptional, with a beautiful partial sandstone exterior, oak veneer internal doors (some partially glazed), fitted wardrobes in every bedroom, downlighters in the kitchen and bathroom, plus thermostatic showers and heated towel rails. Buyers will also benefit from USB plugs, electric hook-ups in the drive, and solar roof panels as standard. The development also has a fibre-optic broadband connection.

The luxurious fitted kitchen in the Clyde includes a mix of both Bosch and Siemens built in appliances with Induction Hobs.

Several properties have the extra option of a garage which will be constructed by Allanwater Homes in materials matching the property.

Subject to reservation time and build schedule, Allanwater Homes will work with buyers to incorporate certain personalisation elements into their new homes. It’s a personal touch which volume builders simply don’t offer, but as an independent builder across Scotland, Allanwater Homes is able to offer an elevated level of service and attention to detail, which it is bringing to the East Lothian marketplace for the very first time.

“We are delighted to announce that we have more of our exceptional Clyde bungalows available now for reservation here in Haddington,” said Allanwater Homes Sales & Marketing Manager, Cheryl McGeever. “We’re delighted to be building energy efficient new housing in an area which traditionally has had limited new housing choices for the family and re-sizing markets. Not only are we offering a great choice of properties at value for money prices, but we are impressing with how we do things, listening to buyers and working with them to create their dream homes. Our Allanwater brand stands for quality and choice in the marketplace, and we are known for our superb as included specification which saves you time and money.”

To find out more on Allanwater Haddington, please call the Sales Advisor on 07702 895850, where an appointment can be booked. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk.

Allanwater Homes has family friendly developments in Alloa, Alva, Cambusbarron, Stirling and Chryston near Glasgow.

