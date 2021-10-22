Police are appealing for information from the public to trace William Harvey (31) who has been missing from Edinburgh City Centre since Monday, 11 October, 2021.

William Harvey, who is described as white, 5ft 8, medium build, short dark brown hair, was last seen in Edinburgh City Centre around 3pm on Monday, 11 October, 2021. He was wearing a black body warmer, green camouflage tracksuit, black cap and grey trainers.

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, Drylaw Police Station, said: “As far as we are aware, Mr Harvey has numerous friends and associates in the East of Scotland, and is known to frequent Edinburgh, Fife and Tayside. However, it’s not like him to be out of touch with family and friends for this length of time and therefore there is concern for his well-being.

“Officers are checking CCTV and local transport hubs in an effort to trace him but are keen to hear from anyone who knows where he is and anyone who he may have been in contact with.

“We would also appeal to Mr Harvey herself to get in contact with police to let us know he is okay.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3681 of 11/10/2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

