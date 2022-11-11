NOD TO THE LOCAL TEXTILE INDUSTRY IN TOWNHOUSE SHOWHOME BY ALLANWATER HOMES
“A design that is both highly stylish yet practical…. a space you can really imagine yourself living in…. somewhere that feels like home”.
This is the design ethos behind the new “Deveron 2” townhouse showhome at Allanwater Homes Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron.
Just launched to the public, this contemporary mews style home is professionally decorated and furnished to present the perfect showcase for townhouse living. The light, neutral colour palette throughout is designed to create a sense of flow from room to room, with pops of colour giving each room its own identity.
Calming sage greens feature in the living room, which is situated on the first floor of this three storey property. Also to be found on this floor is the principal bedroom, decorated in a striking and contemporary taupe and black colourway. Complete with fitted wardrobes, this bedroom also has a luxury ensuite shower room.
The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is to be found on the ground floor of the Deveron 2, together with a w.c. and utility area. This space has been given a modern, light industrial feel, with contemporary matt black finishes. The second floor offers bedroom two, complete with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room, with bedroom three, and a family bathroom also situated on this floor.
Keen to reference the rich textile heritage of the Cambusbarron area, Allanwater Homes has added some tweed accessories throughout the showhome, ensuring that the property is a visual and textural feast for the eyes.
Some of the country’s top brands have been used to create this luxurious new showhome, including Scion, iLiv, Warwick, Casadeco, Camengo, Project Flooring, and Johnstons of Elgin.
“As well as letting potential buyers appreciate the layout of the property – which in this case, is a townhouse with three floors of flexible living space – a showhome is often a source of inspiration to potential buyers on how they would decorate and furnish the property themselves,” said Development Sales Manager, Lynn McNair.
“We are delighted that this stunning townhouse showhome is open now. Townhouses are that bit more unusual in the newbuild marketplace. We’d urge interested parties to call us to make an appointment to view. We can show them around and chat them through our superb “as included” specification,” finished Lynn.
Priced from £324,995, the “Deveron 2” would suit many different buyers, whether a growing family, a young professional couple, or perhaps a downsizer keen to “upscale” their home.
Specification includes Kitchens by Roundel, selected built in stainless steel kitchen appliances by Zanussi, sanitaryware by Twyford, and Bristan Frenzy thermostatic showers which are fitted in the principle ensuites.
Newbuild homes offer buyers the latest energy efficiency, providing a lower carbon footprint and saving them money on heating costs, which is extremely significant at the moment.
The new Deveron 2 show home can be viewed by appointment Thursday to Monday 11.00am to 5.30pm. Further details at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk or call 0330 1247695.
Hayford Mills additionally offers two bedroom “Tweed” apartments, priced from £177,995. These stylish modern apartments come with bright and spacious open plan kitchen/lounges with dining areas, alongside two sizable bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. A generous bathroom leads off the hallway. The Tweed has lots of storage space and is an ideal home for young professionals, downsizers and first-time buyers.
Enjoying an attractive semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.
