Final few bungalows available to reserve at Haddington development.

Three and four bed bungalows available, offering generous plot sizes, bespoke personalisation elements, and a high “as included” specification

Allanwater Homes has enjoyed strong sales at its new Allanwater Haddington development, situated in the Letham Mains area of the market town, meaning there are only a few luxury 3 and 4 bedroom bungalows available for sale in the current release.

Priced from £344,995, the Spey is a three bedroom semi-detached design, complete with a large open plan kitchen/dining area which has bi-fold doors leading out to the rear garden.

At £437,995, the three bedroom detached Clyde offers an en-suite to the principal bedroom, which is complete with double fitted wardrobes. A large open plan kitchen/dining room with a separate utility room takes centre stage, together with a good sized lounge with plenty of light flooding in. The Clyde’s two other bedrooms include fitted wardrobes.

Those in the market for a four bedroom bungalow can opt for the Devon at £474,995. This impressive home has an attractive L shaped hallway leading to all rooms, which include a spacious lounge, kitchen/dining room with sliding patio doors to the rear garden, separate utility room, WC, family bathroom, and four bedrooms including principal bedroom en-suite. The bedrooms are all complete with fitted wardrobes.

All bungalow designs at Allanwater Haddington are brand new, debut designs which have not been offered anywhere else in Scotland before. They are also fully energy efficient, built on generous plots, and have an abundance of floor space and high specification finishing to tempt prospective buyers.

Other attractions of these new build bungalows include partial sandstone exteriors, oak veneer internal doors (some partially glazed), fitted wardrobes in every bedroom, downlights in the kitchen, bathroom and wc, plus thermostatic showers and heated towel rails. Buyers will also benefit from USB plugs, double socket electric hook-ups in the drive, and solar roof panels as standard. The development also has a fibre-optic broadband connection.

The fitted kitchens in the properties includes a selection of both Bosch and Siemens built in appliances with induction hobs.

Several properties have the extra option of a garage which will be constructed by Allanwater Homes in materials matching the property.

Subject to reservation time and build schedule, Allanwater Homes will work with buyers to incorporate certain personalisation elements into their new homes. It’s a personal touch which volume builders simply don’t offer, but as an independent builder across Scotland, Allanwater Homes is able to offer an elevated level of service and attention to detail, which it has brought to the East Lothian marketplace for the very first time.

“We are delighted to have had such a positive response to our very first development in Haddington,” said Allanwater Homes Sales & Marketing Manager, Cheryl McGeever. “Our luxury bungalows have sold very well indeed since launch, and we are now down to the last few, so would urge those who don’t want to miss out, to get in touch without delay.”

“This is a very attractive part of town which has traditionally had limited new housing choices for the family and re-sizing markets,” she continued. “Our properties represent great value for money. Our Allanwater brand, which stands for quality and choice in the marketplace, is now becoming much better known in this part of Scotland which is brilliant news. We now look forward to releasing family friendly villas at this development.”

To find out more on Allanwater Haddington, please call the Sales Advisor on 07702 895850, where an appointment can be booked. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

Clyde design

