SAINTS REVEAL NEW STRIPS ONCE AGAIN SPONSORED BY ALLANWATER HOMES

Allanwater Homes is once again sponsoring its local football club, Alloa Saints, with the club, which puts out several children’s teams, issuing pictures of its new strips.

The housebuilder, which is looking forward to bringing a new phase of homes to its incredibly popular Oaktree Gardens development in Alloa, has supported the club for the past four years.

Said Paul Robertson from the club: “We are very grateful for Allanwater Homes support once again. We’re delighted with the new strips which we have had specially made to our own bespoke design. Repeated sponsorship is really of such value, as we can relax a bit and really build something positive. We’ve grown the club quite significantly in terms of numbers over the past four years and now have a number of additional teams.

“Local sponsorships, such as this with the Saints, are at the very heart of how we like to support the communities in which we build,” said Cheryl McGeever, Sales & Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes. “The new strips are very smart indeed and we wish all those wearing them, whatever age they are, lots of luck in their forthcoming matches.”

Once its new phase is launched later this year, Oaktree Gardens will offer more of Allanwater Homes superb, energy efficient family housing. The properties will benefit from the housebuilder’s fantastic, new, as included, specification which includes many top industry names.

At Allanwater Haddington, Allanwater Homes has a superb development of three bedroom villas & three and four bedroom detached bungalows. Starting prices at the development, which is open Thursday to Monday 11am to 530pm, are from £249,995. Call 08081 648707 for more details and to arrange an appointment to find out more.

More details on all developments, and to register interest in the new phase at Oaktree Gardens, Alloa please go to www.allanwater.co.uk.

