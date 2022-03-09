MAINS OF TAYMOUTH OFFERS TWO LOCATIONS FOR HOLIDAY HOME OWNERSHIP

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course is offering those in the market for a luxury holiday home two fantastic opportunities to secure a property on the five star estate.

Overlooking the picturesque nine hole golf course, fully furnished and decorated lodges from Willerby Bespoke are available at the Cairn Lodges development. Available for entry in 2023, these outstanding properties are priced from £279,000.

Complete with en-suite bathrooms, dressing rooms, spacious fitted kitchens with built in appliances, utility rooms, home offices, and generous, light filled, living spaces, the three bedroom holiday lodges are some of the very finest in the current marketplace. Also offering the option of a perfect permanent home, with full residential options, they can be purchased by those looking to downsize, declutter, or retire. Buyers reserving now can add bespoke elements to their lodges.

Another option for ownership are the Riverside Lodges, situated within the popular Taymouth Village development, and supplied by top manufacturer Island Leisure, a company which has enjoyed a very long working relationship with the estate.

Just like the properties at Cairn Lodges, these holiday homes, which cost £275,000, also come fully furnished and decorated so that buyers can start enjoying them straight away. Offering two or three bedrooms, one with en-suite, they have open plan living areas with fully fitted kitchens, double glazing, central heating, and large decked areas. The views of the Highland Perthshire countryside from these lodges are another major attraction.

Mains of Taymouth, a five star, family run estate, which this year is celebrating 100 years of ownership by the Menzies family, is a dog friendly estate. With its easy access to numerous local walks and trails, it’s a fantastic, welcoming environment for dogs.

It also includes the popular Bar & Brasserie, together with a gift shop, convenient deli showcasing local produce, and riding stables. Just across the bridge is the charming conservation village of Kenmore. With Loch Tay on your doorstep, this is one of Scotland’s finest landscapes.

For more details on either development please check call 01887 830226, or check out the website at www.taymouthvillage.co.uk

