MAINS OF TAYMOUTH ENJOYS SOME PILLOW TALK WITH LOCAL CHARITY

The five star self catering estate in Kenmore has reached out to a Perth based charity which sets up vulnerable and disadvantaged people in their new homes.

Starter Packs in Perth has been given a huge selection of nearly new luxury feather duvets and pillows by Mains of Taymouth, which provides a range of luxury holiday accommodation across its portfolio. This includes bedding from Mains of Taymouth’s own holiday properties, including its courtyard cottages, and from around 25 other privately owned holiday properties on the estate.

Having come across Starter Packs on social media, and looking for somewhere that would make good use of the nearly new bedding, replaced every so often to maintain four and 5 star standards, Mains of Taymouth General Manager Pauline McLaren asked the private owners if they too would join in the donation, as they own the bedding and have the option of having it returned to them.

She said: “Our owners responded magnificently to this call for help, and by the time we had all the bedding assembled we had an absolutely huge pile, and had to ask Fair City Removals from Perth if they would come and collect it from us and take it down to Perth, as it was far too bulky for cars.”

“When Fair City heard what it was for, they said they were happy to donate their services for free, which was fantastic, and off it all went in the van for the forty mile journey to Perth where it was dropped off at the Starter Packs depot.”

“It’s been our pleasure to help out Starter Packs,” added Pauline. “It’s good to know that the bedding will go to new homes and help keep people warm this winter.”

Working closely with other groups such as Churches Action for the Homeless (CATH), Starter Packs receives referrals for numerous individuals and families to be helped with a pack which typically contains bedding, crockery, cookware, groceries and toiletries. It’s had over 170 requests in the last eight months.

Ann Shedden from Starter Packs explained that the luxury bedding would be distributed to recipients all over Perth & Kinross, with their depot, manned by volunteers working in small bubble groups, working flat out to make the deliveries.

She said: “We’re extremely grateful to Mains of Taymouth – and their generous holiday home owners – for this donation of lovely bedding, especially at a time like this when all charities are struggling to meet desperate need.”

“We know that hospitality businesses are struggling too, so we really appreciate Mains of Taymouth getting in touch.”

“If any other businesses, or indeed, individuals are able to donate anything to us for our packs, we would be very grateful. The Covid19 pandemic has meant that need has increased even more, and 2021 will see us continue to be stretched to the max.”

https://cath-org.co.uk/starter-packs/

www.taymouth.co.uk

