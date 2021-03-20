MAINS OF TAYMOUTH COUNTRY ESTATE KEEPS ITS EXPANSION PLANS “ON COURSE” WITH AN EXCITING NEW DEVELOPMENT AT TAYMOUTH VILLAGE

– At the new holiday lodge development, The Cairn Lodge the five star estate, which also has residential development, Balloch Park, teams up with top UK manufacturer, Willerby Bespoke, for the first time

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course at Kenmore is continuing to widen the choice of holiday home accommodation it offers for sale on five star estate with the launch of The Cairn Lodge, a new multi million pound lodge development in partnership with Willerby Bespoke.

An extension of its existing Taymouth Village development, which offered Island Leisure lodges for sale in its most recent, now sold out, phase, The Cairn Lodge will consist of twenty, three bedroom, south facing lodges, bordering Mains of Taymouth’s picturesque nine hole golf course, and just a short distance from the main estate with its five star courtyard lettings cottages, restaurant, shop and deli.

A proven holiday home location, Kenmore is only six miles from the charming market town of Aberfeldy, and just an hour and a half from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Over the past fifteen years many holiday home owners from all over the UK and beyond have chosen to invest in a property at Mains of Taymouth, which has offered a mix of different developments, from buy to let, namely its successful Castle Gardens, Gallops and Maxwell luxury properties, just along from The Cairn Lodge, and, most recently, its holiday home, buy to let & residential development, Balloch Park, which also favours a bespoke element to its lodge designs, using local firm, Blairish Restorations to deliver each custom built property.

Prices at The Cairn Lodge, which as with Taymouth Village, is purely for private holiday home ownership, are from £240,000, with a show lodge ready to view on site now.

As one of the UK’s top lodge manufacturers, Willerby Bespoke offers a superior lodge specification, with features such as en-suite bathrooms, dressing rooms, luxury fitted kitchens with built in appliances, utility rooms, and generous, light filled, living spaces. Buyers have the opportunity to create their own layouts, subject to build schedule and reservation time, and to add additional bespoke elements.

Other elements of these superior lodges include generous outside space with private gardens, patio and driveways. Complete with full central heating, they have exceptional insulation and double glazing to keep maintenance and running costs low. All lodges are dog friendly, as is the Mains of Taymouth estate, which has easy access to numerous local walks and trails.

Speaking on the launch of The Cairn Lodge, Mains of Taymouth Managing Director Robin Menzies said: “We’re very excited to announce that The Cairn Lodge is the latest five star development to be offered at Mains of Taymouth, in what is very likely to be a vibrant holiday home market in 2021. We can well expect that even with the covid19 vaccination being rolled out, many people will not want to venture abroad this summer, choosing instead to holiday in Scotland. Buying their own property is a no brainer, ensuring they can enjoy holidays here for many years to come, and sharing the property amongst family members.”

Robin Menzies went on to say that had been very impressed with Willerby Bespoke who become the latest quality supplier the estate chooses to partner.

“We are always seeking properties for our holiday home customers which have quality and craftsmanship at their heart to enhance the beautiful surroundings we enjoy here in Highland Perthshire. Willerby have a great name behind them, producing the lodges in their own factory from quality, sustainable materials. Their bespoke element really clinched the deal for us, and we are confident that prospective buyers are going to be delighted with the look and specification of the lodges.”

Finished Robin: “I am sure I speak for all tourism and hospitality businesses in Highland Perthshire when I say that we want to put the completely unprecedented and nightmarish year that was 2020 behind us, and move on to better times. It’s time to put our faith once again in our customers and in this beautiful location. Investment in jobs, and in the area and what it offers, is key. We want to keep adding value to our award winning, family run business, but ultimately we want to keep attracting people to Kenmore.”

Commenting on the launch of The Cairn Lodge, Simon Sleep, Business Development Manager, from Willerby Bespoke said: “We are all very excited to be partnering up with Mains of Taymouth on this exclusive new development, The Cairn Lodge. The Delamere lodge, which will feature at this development, has been be-spoked to a unique concept by Mains of Taymouth Managing Director, Robin Menzies, and his team, all of whom know exactly what their customers are looking for in this luxury holiday home market.”

“At 55ft, this Delamere is one of the longest we have ever built, featuring light, classic and contemporary rooms that flow continuously through the property, finishing off with a fantastic, panoramic view from the lounge. Here at Willerby Bespoke, we can’t wait to see these simply breath-taking lodges in situation on Robin’s beautiful estate, and wish him all the very best with the development.”

Congratulating Mains of Taymouth on the launch of The Cairn Lodge, Taymouth Village, Caroline Warburton, Regional Leadership Director at VisitScotland, said: “This is a welcome investment in tourism in Highland Perthshire, expanding on the high-quality accommodation already on offer at Mains of Taymouth. The domestic tourism market is hugely important for Scottish tourism and will be more so in the immediate future post-pandemic. This development offers long-term engagement with that market which will in turn support the local economy.”

On the banks of Loch Tay, Kenmore is ideally placed to offer numerous watersports, fishing and boating opportunities. A conservation village rich in historical interest, Kenmore has its own Church, Village Store & Post Office, and Hotel. Mains of Taymouth also has its own Stables and of course its own golf course. Places to visit

in nearby Aberfeldy include Dewars Distillery, Splash White Water Rafting, the Birks Cinema, & Highland Safaris. The town has many independent shops, restaurants, bakeries and cafes.

Interested parties can reserve a plot now at The Cairn Lodge, Taymouth Village, by calling 01887 830226, and by checking out the website at www.taymouthvillage.co.uk.

Phase Two continues to sell well at Balloch Park, where current prices are from £192,000 for the final selection of three bedroom timber lodges next to the River Tay. www.ballochparksales.co.uk

www.taymouth.co.uk.

