The pigeons at the top of Leith Walk on Elm Row were removed for safe keeping during the first stab at reintroducing trams to the street in 2006.

Now the pigeons created by sculptor Shona Kinloch and renovated by Powderhall Bronze are on their way home.

Some of the artwork has been recreated and recast in bronze with the green colouring added. The new birds were made from wax replicas to make moulds and then recast in molten metal.

Keith McCrindle of Powderhall Bronze at work on one of the pigeons

They will be returned to Leith Walk this summer beside the London Road Pillar Clock which is being refurbished by Smiths of Derby. That work has involved creating a new aluminium deer and repairs to the Edinburgh Coat of Arms which sit at the top of the clock.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “These pigeons are a little piece of Leith Walk history, so I’m delighted that they’ll soon be back in their rightful home as part of the Trams to Newhaven project.

“Construction work is continuing apace on the tram line, with tracks being laid along the route. Now, as we begin to welcome some of Leith Walk’s public art back into place, we’re starting to build a picture of what the area will look like once this major project is complete.”

Councillor Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, said: “Our seven bronze birds are looking beautiful in time for their return to Leith Walk, and it’s been fascinating to see the work that’s gone into their refurbishment. I know many people will join me in welcoming them back later this year.”

Trams are coming to Elm Row – illustration

