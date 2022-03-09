An Edinburgh restaurant and bar named after Edinburgh artist and sculptor Sir Eduardo Paolozzi is enjoying a double celebration this week.

Paolozzi Restaurant and Bar in Forrest Road is marking its second anniversary and also the birthday of the artist who gave the venue its name.

The bar, named after Paolozzi, the Leith-born artist who launched the Pop Art movement, is a partnership between John and Lynne Dunsmore of the Edinburgh Beer Factory and Scots-Italian restaurateur, Gino Stornaiuolo.

Despite launching at the start of the global pandemic, Paolozzi Restaurant and Bar is proving popular with not just locals, but also fans of the artist from all over the world, who visit to admire some of Paolozzi’s iconic artwork, which is on display.

Gino Stornaiuolo said “Eduardo Paolozzi was a pioneer and would have been 98 years-old this week. He was known as an innovator in the world of art and is a bit of an unsung hero. Not everyone is aware of his work and he sometimes doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, but we are trying to tell his story and are glad that the legend can live on in our restaurant.

“We opened the restaurant and bar two years ago just before restrictions came into force, but I’d like to thank our loyal customers for all their love and support and sticking with us throughout the pandemic.

“As we celebrate our second anniversary, we’ll be raising a glass of Paolozzi Lager, or two, as a tribute to the great man.”

As part of the celebrations, the restaurant is offering a free drink with every meal ordered until 10th March.

PAOLOZZI

Like this: Like Loading...