FINAL THREE BEDROOM ATTACHED VILLA AVAILABLE AT ALLANWATER HADDINGTON

Luxury Kintail features open plan kitchen dining area with French doors

Allanwater Homes has only one three bedroom attached villa left for sale at its popular Allanwater Haddington development.

The Kintail, priced at £254,995, is a spacious, energy efficient design featuring an open plan kitchen dining area with French doors that open out onto the rear garden. Built in Bosch appliances feature in the luxury kitchen which makes the very most of space and light. A good sized lounge and a convenient downstairs wc make up the ground floor layout. Upstairs in the Kintail, prospective buyers will find the principal bedroom, a further double bedroom, both of which include fitted wardrobes, and a single bedroom. The family bathroom, fitted with Twyford sanitaryware, makes up the overall accommodation.

“Along with our luxury bungalows, which are now all sold, these three bedroom attached villas have been incredibly popular with a range of buyers from all over Edinburgh, the Lothians, and beyond,” said Cheryl McGeever, Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes.

“The Kintail is an ideal family home, or can be a re-sizing property which still offers plenty of easy to maintain space, together with a high specification as standard,” added Cheryl. “The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, another huge selling point which buyers really appreciate. It’s little wonder that we only have one Kintail left for sale now, so I would urge interested parties to get in touch with us as soon as possible to secure this lovely home, which will also provide them with lower running costs.”

Cheryl commented that as Haddington had been a new part of Scotland in which to introduce the Allanwater Homes brand, she had been delighted with the strong sales response seen at the development.

“Our energy efficient range of properties here in the charming market town of Haddington, which included much sought after detached bungalows, have been very well received. Our attached villas, at a lower price point than the bungalows, have enabled other levels of buyers to access this attractive development,” she said. “Traditionally, Haddington had limited new housing choices for family and re-sizing markets,”

To find out more about the final Kintail at Allanwater Haddington, which is in the Letham area of Haddington, please call the Sales Advisor on 08081 648707, where an appointment can be booked. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

Further details at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

