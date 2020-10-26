Who said Christmas is cancelled? NOT US say the owners of the three weekend markets at Stockbridge, Leith and Grassmarket.



To help them out give a present that lets your loved one choose exactly what they want, Buy At The market Gift Vouchers – vouchers can be spent at any participating stall at any market at any time – Leith, Grassmarket or Stockbridge.

Unknown Italy, Caithness Smokehouse and Argourmand Bread at Stockbridge Market. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Give a little joy this Christmas and support local businesses too.

Is your loved one a ‘Real foodie, never out the kitchen’?…perfect, let them choose from all the delicious produce that is available at the markets: e.g. meat, fish, seafood, game, veg , fruit, French and Italian cheeses, charcuterie….. then see what wonderful meals they create.

A ‘Love food but prefer someone else to make it’ NO PROBLEM there are home bakes, ready meals (paella, haggis, African, Japanese, home made pasta – to name a few), Scotch Eggs, KuKus, jams and chutneys, ready salads, French bread, olives, smoked fish, sweet treats, Sicilian nut treats, quality teas and coffees.Vegan, vegetarian or carnivore – the markets have it all covered.

An ‘OMG – I ate for Scotland over Christmas!!’ – don’t worry, every market has a selection of arts and crafts and jewellery – look at the website to see which crafts traders are at which markets and go and spend your vouchers with them: e.g. jewellery, candles, lamps, children’s clothes, vinyl, doggie fashion, prints and original artwork, Indian artefacts, craft beers and wines and mead, soaps and lotions, bric a brac.

Just go to the socially distanced, one way, hand sanitised, outdoor markets and make your choice – they are waiting to welcome you.



HOW DO YOU BUY THEM? You can buy at any of the markets at The Olive Stall (or online at neighbourfood.co.uk for Leith or Stockbridge markets, and then pick up at the market)

They are available in £5 denominations.

