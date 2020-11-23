A new Christmas competition offers the winner a £1500 Edinburgh Gift Card.

The Great Town and City Christmas Quiz is a national competition, with locations across the UK and Ireland competing against each other for the chance of being crowned The Brainiest Christmas Town or City of 2020 and also the opportunity of winning a £1500 gift card. The Christmas-themed quiz comprises 10 questions concerning Christmas and famous gifts, such as the wish made by Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and the $1.1 million gift given by Richard Taylor to Elizabeth Taylor in 1969.

The Edinburgh Gift Card was first launched in October 2018 and is part of Essential Edinburgh’s award-winning “Sign of a Great Time” local marketing campaign. It is a pre-paid Mastercard and is redeemable in over 100 businesses in the city centre.

It’s easy to use and will ensure that the money is spent locally, supporting local jobs and businesses with each purchase.

The Edinburgh Gift Card gives the gift of choice – fashion to fine dining, health food to hotels and haircuts, pubs to pedicures, dog cafés to diamonds.

Roddy Smith, CEO of Essential Edinburgh said:“The Great Town and City Quiz is a bit of festive fun, but the message behind it is vital: shop in the city centre and support local jobs and businesses. After a horrendous year, businesses are relying on people shopping in town rather than on-line for their survival. We know that our residents are proud to call the wonderful city of Edinburgh ‘home’. What other city centre has the views, impact and ambience of Edinburgh – day or night?

“But with the current precarious position for retail and hospitality across the UK it is more important than ever to support our city centres, to ensure there is still a city centre to enjoy and be proud of in the future. Now is the time to safeguard what’s just a stone’s throw away from home.”

There is much debate about the smartest place in the UK. Eurostat found that London, Scotland and the southern counties like Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey have the highest number of people who’ve been to university in 2019, but the Great Town and City Christmas Quiz tests knowledge of popular culture and history – which town or city will be crowned the 2020 winner? We hope Edinburgh!

To take part in the quiz, compete on behalf of Edinburgh and be in with a chance of winning the £1500 Edinburgh Gift Card, visit the website here.

The closing date for the competition is 18 December 2020.

Essential Edinburgh is Edinburgh’s only and Scotland’s second largest Business Improvement District (BID). A BID is a defined area where businesses vote to invest collectively in local improvements. It is not a substitute for central or local government investment, but an additional investment by private business to strengthen the local economy and give local businesses a unified voice. On 24th May 2018 91% of BID businesses that voted in the Renewal Ballot, voted for the continuation of Essential Edinburgh for a third five-year term. Essential Edinburgh is committed to practical actions that will Protect and Enhance the BID, Promote the area and Engage effectively with local government and other partners on behalf of their levy-paying businesses.

