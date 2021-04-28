Co-op will serve-up an improved food store in Edinburgh from April 29 following a £739,000 investment to refurbish and overhaul the McDonald Road store to better meet the needs of the community.



The 2,573 sq ft store runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and supports 16 local jobs and will be open from 6am-10pm, seven days a week.



It has an increased range and choice of fresh, healthy produce, ready meals and pizzas, award-winning wines, free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and everyday essentials. For the first time, it will also sell hot food and baked goods.



Online shopping is available on Co-op’s website or through Deliveroo and locals can get their Amazon deliveries sent to lockers in-store.



Co-op provides a funding boost locally and saves shoppers money through its membership scheme. In addition to personalised offers, members are rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products added to their own membership account balance. The Co-op also donates a further 2p to local causes.



Graeme Cranston, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We are extremely proud to be relaunching our McDonald Road, Edinburgh store with a fresh new-look and an increased offer. We have worked hard to develop product ranges and services that will create a really compelling offer for the community and provide an even more convenient, quality way to shop than before.”



Roan Irving, Co-op Store Manager, said: “Our store is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new into the store now that we have finished the improvements – a big thank you to everyone for their support and patience.”



Co-op’s Community Shopping Card makes it easier for those self-isolating or who have been instructed to stay at home to shop and pay for their essentials. Cards can be purchased or topped-up by calling 0800 029 4592 – enabling friends, families, neighbours or volunteers to shop on their behalf in store.



Contactless card payment limits are increased to £45, making it easier, quicker and safer to shop.



Co-op has around 4.6M active members, and alongside Food, it operates: Co-op Funeralcare, Insurance, Health and Legal Services. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting: https://www.coop.co.uk/membership.

