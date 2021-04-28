Hibs and Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation (ELHF) have launched ‘Fit’ba, a new fundraising drive challenging fans to keep fit during the pandemic while also raising money to support the wellbeing of NHS Lothian staff.

Hibs fans are urged to raise sponsorship by choosing from a list of ten Hibs players and running the same distance that they would cover during a 90 minute match. If a full 90 minutes is a bit too much, participants can choose a 45 minute challenge instead and run half the distance in half the time. Fans who want to take part but would prefer to set their own time and distance are encouraged to sign up and join the challenge, and get involved in any way that suits them.

Hibernian FC

Registration is now open with the challenge itself taking place during the month of May. Participants can register for free and are asked to pledge to raise a suggested sponsorship of £30. Each participant will also receive a free t-shirt, hints and tips from Hibs coach Steve Curnyn, and a medal upon completion.

With midfielders such as Jackson Irvine and Leah Eddie covering over 11.5km during a match, this challenge will help encourage fans to keep active following a long period of lockdown, while also raising money as part of a season-long partnership with NHS Lothian’s official charity, ELHF, to support the wellbeing of staff.

The money raised, as a result of this partnership, will support immediate and long-term projects that will help address the impact that the pandemic has had on the emotional and physical wellbeing of NHS Lothian staff who have worked, and continue to work, tirelessly to care for patients across Edinburgh and the Lothians through and beyond this pandemic. Earlier this month the Club announced an update to the figure raised, totalling a whopping £36,000 to date.

Nicola Sinclair, Head of Fundraising at Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, said: “We are thrilled with what has been achieved during this year long partnership. It has been incredible to see how much the club and their fans have got behind our NHS colleagues as it has been a challenging time for everyone. We are really excited about the ‘Fit’ba challenge and we hope the fans will enjoy taking part, raising some money and getting fit at the same time. Together we can support the wellbeing of our NHS Lothian Heroes and be there for them, as they have been there for us during the pandemic.”

Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Hibernian, said: “It’s been fantastic working with the team at ELHF throughout the season and we are really excited by the latest campaign. Our players run an average of 10k-11k per match and it’s a great challenge to see if fans can cover the same distance over an equivalent 90 minute period. After such a long lockdown and now with the better weather coming in, it’s hopefully a challenge the fans will enjoy being part of.”

You can find out more and register for the challenge here

