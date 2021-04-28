A man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences following an intelligence-led operation in the Scottish Borders last night.

Around 7pm, officers acting under warrant, entered seven properties in Galashiels and seized drugs, cash and electronic equipment.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The operation involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Specialist Departments and the local Community Action Team.

A quantity of heroin was seized from a house in Laidlaw Court, Galashiels. Its estimated street value is believed to more that £250,000. A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences. He is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 28 April, 2021. A further four men, aged 24, 28, 32, and 43 will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with drugs offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns said: “This is a significant seizure and demonstrates our determination to rid our streets of drugs. Through effective intelligence gathering, the help and support from the local community we continue to cause considerable disruption to the supply of drugs in the Scottish Borders and associated organised crime.

We will continue to investigate those who profit from, and care nothing for, the misery that drugs bring to individuals, their families and communities.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

