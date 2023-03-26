Plans for the former TK Maxx unit to become twelfth Edinburgh supermarket for the discount retailer

Plans to open a new Lidl store at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank retail park have been revealed.

The supermarket is set to move into the large unit which was previously occupied by TK Maxx before its sudden closure in February.

After mooting a number of potential sites for a new premises in the capital last year, Lidl appears to have settled on Meadowbank – after an alcohol licence application was lodged with the council.

It will become the second grocery store at the Abbeyhill shopping park, joining the Sainsburys superstore there.

No plans to make alterations to the building have been submitted to the council yet, however councillors will decide next week whether to grant an off-sales licence.

An application to the licensing board from Lidl Great Britain Limited said: “The premises will trade as a Lidl Supermarket within combined units 4/5 of the existing Meadowbank Retail Park.

“The Lidl premises will provide for sale together with general groceries: meat; poultry; dairy; fresh fruit and vegetables; and frozen and chilled goods, and other seasonal goods, household products and newspapers.

“The premises will offer a service to local and wider area.”

The discount food retailer will take the place of TK Maxx, which was forced to shut its doors last month after having its least ended by the building owner. It was reported staff were ‘devastated’ at the clothes store’s unexpected and sudden closure.

Last year Lidl announced it was looking for a site for its twelfth supermarket in Edinburgh as part of a £1.3m expansion project – and even offered a cash prize to members of the public who could successfully identify any suitable locations.

The list of possible sites included Meadowbank, as well as Colinton/Currie, Gilmerton, Jewel/Newcraighall, Morningside, Murrayfield and Portobello. It is not known if any of these are still being considered for new Lidl stores.

Lidl has been approached for comment.

