Give a man a chicken and he’ll eat for a day, give a chicken a gun and he’ll be the most ‘impeckable’ gunslinger this side of Texas.

Mosey on down to a free performance of The Good, The Bad and the Poultry – a fun, silly, chicken western show for cowboys of all ages. The epic western from Adrenalism Theatre is touring venues across Scotland and rolls into WHALE arts Edinburgh on April 11.

A non-verbal exploration of fear sees two cowboy chickens, a turkey and ‘Hennio Morricone’ (the live poultry band) explore being brave in the face of danger.



This is an outdoor, free, walkabout performance for all the family.

“The Good” and “The Bad” chicken, along with the dim-witted turkey, find themselves in a typical Western Showdown, over the highly coveted big golden egg. Tensions rise, with all the tropes of your favourite western from a fast-paced chase to a tense standoff, and a musical shootout with everyone’s weapon of choice – handbells. Will our poultry find a way to coop-erate?

The Good, The Bad and The Poultry looks to make the arts more accessible by performing in non-traditional outdoor spaces and getting the audience fully involved – not to mention that it’s free for all audiences to attend!



Wrap around activities for families will see little cowboys making their own wanted poster, going on egg hunts and more – a whole day of eggcellent fun for all!

April 11, WHALE arts Edinburgh

Run Time: 40 mins

Age Recommendation: 4+

https://www.adrenalism.com/the-good-the-bad-and-the-poultry

The Good, the Bad and the Poultry

The Good, The Bad & The Poultry – photographer Andy Catlin www.andycatlin.com

