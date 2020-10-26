HALLOWE’EN is already well underway at a care home that is dedicating a whole month of activities towards the spookiest time of the year.

As lockdown restrictions continue, an Edinburgh home is helping to banish bad spirits while keeping residents entertained and engaged with daily events planned.

Cramond Residence has been transformed into a Halloween House with activities ranging from a spooky walking trail to pumpkin painting to a mysterious magic show.

It all culminates with a grand Masquerade ball on the 28 October, to bring the

month-long celebrations to a close.

Lifestyle Co-Ordinators at Cramond Residence, said: “We thought we’d go all out this year for Hallowe’en – and paint the town orange, green and black.

“It’s been a really difficult time for residents, many of whom haven’t been able to see family members or loved ones for months. We also normally get to take them on lots of excursions too.

“The masquerade ball will create a marvellous and exciting atmosphere where residents will have the opportunity to design and create their own masks prior – helping them remember fond memories of creating costumes and dressing up in their younger days.”

As Covid restrictions continue to limit trips to local attractions in Edinburgh, an activity that residents thoroughly enjoy, Cramond Residence wants to offer exciting and engaging alternatives with staff working tirelessly to think of new activities for all to enjoy.

80-year-old Dawn Ingle has been heavily involved in the activities to date. Mrs Ingle loved the extra attention paid to Hallowe’en, and enjoyed making decorations and props for the final month event. Highlighting the cheer and fun

brought by the activities during these challenging times.

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care. It

offers care for up to 74 residents following the small-group living concept in nine beautifully appointed houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from our highly-trained team.

Each resident enjoys a luxury room with en-suite bathroom facilities. It maintains a minimum ratio of 1:4 of care staff to residents during the day.

As well as the beautiful gardens, it also offers a library, a hair salon, a private, fine dining space, a physiotherapy room and a cinema, which doubles as a large, multi-purpose space for a host of events when these are possible.

Places in the care home start from £1850 a week.

To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

