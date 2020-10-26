Scotland will come up against familiar face Anna Signeul on Tuesday night as Shelley Kerr’s side travel to Helsinki for their crucial EURO 2022 Qualifying match.

Scotland will go into the match with confidence following their comfortable 3-0 win over Albania on Friday night.

Finland currently top Group E having played a game more than Scotland who sit one point behind them. They have so far recorded comfortable victories over Albania and Cyprus as well as scoring a last minute goal to secure a draw against Portugal.

Finland are led by former Scotland coach Anna Signeul who led the national side for 12 years, taking them to their first major tournament, EURO 2017.

Scotland’s last victory over Finland arrived in 2011. Doubles from Jen Beattie and Jane Ross combined with strikes from Rachel Corsie and Hayley Lauder as well as an own goal secured a 7-2 win at Tynecastle.

Their last encounter was in 2014 when Finland triumphed 3-1.

The squad contains two Hibs’ players, Rachael Boyle and Amy Muir.

Ahead of the game Jane Ross said: “On Friday night we were really happy to get another win under our belts.

“Albania made it difficult for us and didn’t give us much room to play. We had to work extremely hard to fight for the three points but I think we thoroughly deserved the win in the end.

“We dominated the ball which was good but we probably should have scored more than three goals. It was great to be back out on the pitch with the girls again as it’s been a long seven months out.

“It’s been an enjoyable week back with the Scotland players and we’re now looking to end it with a win against Finland.

“We know they are going to be tough opponents so I expect nothing less on Tuesday night.

“Anna was the head coach of the national team for a long time and is someone I have a lot of respect for. She led us for 12 years and gave me my debut so she’s someone who has been influential in my career. It’ll obviously be good to see her again but for us it’s all about the three points and continuing our winning run of six games.”

Like this: Like Loading...