Detectives in Edinburgh have put out an appeal for information following a serious assault in the Grassmarket.

The incident took place around 2.20am on Sunday, 3 October. A 21-year-old man was found injured on the pavement next to the junction of Cowgatehead and Candlemaker Row.

He had a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “This area was extremely busy at the time of the incident and I am appealing to anyone who can help with our enquiries to come forward.

“Likewise, anyone who was driving in the area and may have das-cam footage that could help is asked to get in touch.“If you have information please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0562 of Sunday, 3 October, or make a call anonymously to the chartity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

