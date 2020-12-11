Residents in fashionable Stockbridge can now shop in a new shop powered 100 per cent by renewable energy and which has contributed to the community.



The Co-op invested £740,000 and created 14 jobs in the retail outlet (pictured) which is one of seven new stores in Scotland.



It is sited in the new Raeburn Place development and the outlet offers Amazon Lockers, Costa Coffee, a bakery, self-service tills and hot food alongside fresh, heathy produce, award-winning wines, ready meals, free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and everyday essentials. Students can qualify for discounts.



Bosses have provided food donations and hampers to two local care homes including an Amazon Fire tablet for each home so residents can stay connected with loved ones over Christmas. Two further tablets will go to a local learning centre.



And as part of Co-op’s Food Share scheme, which works to minimise food waste and support local not-for-profit organisations who tackle food poverty, the store has partnered with Edinburgh’s Refugee Community Kitchen to put unsold food to good use.



Stockbridge’s Co-op has also donated £300 worth of stock to the charity along with 30 warm branded Refugee Community Kitchen jackets for volunteers to wear this winter and £750 to cover maintenance for volunteers who use bicycles to deliver food around the city.



David Hobday, store manager, said: “The store has a great look and feel, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally that will create a really compelling offer and enable the store team to serve the community quickly, easily, safely and, conveniently.”



Graeme Cranston, area manager, said: “We are committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and to operating at the heart of local life. We also want customers to know that they can become a Member of the Co-op. In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers, our Members make a difference to local causes, with Co-op now donating 2% to community causes every time a Member swipes their Membership card when buying own branded products.”



Students who are Young Scot card holders can pocket a ten per cent discount off groceries at the Co-op and contactless card payment limits are increased to £45, making it easier, quicker and safer to shop.



More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership

Like this: Like Loading...