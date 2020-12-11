A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at the Lothianburn junction yesterday afternoon.

The west bound carriageway was closed after emergency services were alerted to the incident around 4pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that that one man was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three vehicle collision at the A720 Edinburgh City bypass Lothianburn junction around 4.10pm on Thursday, 10 December.

“Officers are at the scene. The A720 westbound at Lothianburn is currently closed.”

Like this: Like Loading...