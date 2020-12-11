A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at the Lothianburn junction yesterday afternoon.
The west bound carriageway was closed after emergency services were alerted to the incident around 4pm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that that one man was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three vehicle collision at the A720 Edinburgh City bypass Lothianburn junction around 4.10pm on Thursday, 10 December.
“Officers are at the scene. The A720 westbound at Lothianburn is currently closed.”