Hibs’ teenage striker Ryan Shanley has agreed a season-long loan with Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

The 19-year-old, a Hibernian Academy graduate, has trained consistently with our first-team squad and made his senior bow in September’s 3-0 win over St Mirren.

Now he’s looking to secure regular first-team football to accelerate his development.

Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said: “This is a great opportunity for Ryan to play in an ambitious, attack-minded team who are battling it out at the top end of their league. I’ve no doubt he’ll benefit from the regular game-time he hopes to enjoy, playing alongside a lot of good professionals under the direction of Barry Ferguson and his staff.”

Ryan added: “I’d like to thank Kelty Hearts for giving me the opportunity to come in on loan. I trained with them a few months ago and was impressed by the high standards there, on and off the pitch.

“Staying with Hibs at the time gave me the chance to work with the first team and make my debut, which was a proud moment for me and my family, but I know I have to work hard and play regularly to be at my best and push on. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Like this: Like Loading...