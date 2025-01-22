Three people working in Edinburgh, James Douglass, Patricia Berakova and Robert Stewart have all been short-listed for Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (known as the ALBAS), which will take place at Crieff Hydro Hotel on 6 March 2025.

James is studying for a BSc at SRUC while working at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh. James said: “I was first drawn to horticulture because it embodies so many things I find interesting and important, including the environment, wellbeing, and science. It’s a hugely broad sector with almost endless possibilities to learn and specialise, and a wealth of opportunity.”

Patricia Berakova from Edinburgh is doing an SVQ in Horticulture at SRUC Oatridge. Patricia said: “During lockdown, I suddenly had a lot of time on my hands. Because I found myself naturally gravitating towards gardening, I decided to change careers and take a leap of faith. While working full time, I volunteered for NTS and RBGE, which further embedded in me the desire to work in horticulture and conservation.”

Robert is doing a PhD in Aquaculture at the Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh. He said: “Aquaculture is a growing and important food production system in the UK and abroad, and my work allows me to support that worthwhile sector whilst working with my favourite animals. Food security and climate are key issues facing my generation and fish can be a part of the solution.”

The ALBAS play a vital role in promoting careers within the rural sector, celebrating the achievements of learners and highlighting the importance to employers of investing in skills.

The evening will be hosted by Dr Jenna Ross, OBE, and Mike Duxbury of Inclusive Farm.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are available from Lantra Scotland on 01738 310164 or scotland@lantra.co.uk

Lantra’s work in Scotland is supported by the Scottish Government.

James Douglass

Patricia Berakova

Robert Stewart

