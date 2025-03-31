For the second time in twelve months, Drumbrae Park Edinburgh has been left in a mess after a group of travellers were camped there for a couple of weeks.

Once again rubbish has once again been left by the travellers who have now moved on, apparently headed to Gypsy Brae.

The park was subject to the same kind of treatment last year in August when they left a live chicken behind.

Local MSP, Alex Cole Hamilton updated his constituents: “Following the relocation of the Travellers from Drumbrae Park to Gypsy Brae (Cramond) over the weekend, I attended a multi-agency meeting this morning along with Christine Jardine MP, Cllr Robert Aldridge and Cllr Ed Thornley. I wanted to update you on a number of related matters.

“Now the Travellers have departed, a clear up of the site is being organised by the council. Since the arrival of the Travellers, the council has had a contractor on stand-by for the clear up process. They will now undertake an inspection and instruct works in the coming days.

“I’m pleased to say that following representations made by myself and other elected colleagues since last summer’s encampment, the council will now install physical barriers against vehicle access to the park. This will include the planting of trees and the installation of a robust fence and gate system (concreted in). The gate will be locked but will allow for authorised vehicle and emergency service access.

“While the Travellers have used heavy duty equipment to remove such barriers before, the council will enhance the measures by ensuring both points are closely monitored by CCTV.

“The rights of the Travelling community to move around are protected in law, but site occupation like that at Drumbrae can result in legal action following the process we’ve been going through. The Council are looking to identify a ‘Transit halting site’ for travellers coming from England looking for work.

“This last encampment (11 caravans) is the largest to be seen in our area in over a decade and arrived at the park just a few months since the last time the park was used as a site. It’s important to stress that the Travelling families are not local to Edinburgh, it is thought they originate from Durham, Manchester, and Wales.

“I know how frustrating this has been for local people and at times it has seemed that not much has been happening, but let me be clear, from the outset all relevant agencies have been working towards a successful resolution. We will continue to keep you posted.”

The council has been asked for comment but it appears that staff were out cleaning the site earlier.



Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Drumbrae Park Edinburgh where rubbish has once again been left by travellers who have now moved on. Photo Alan Simpson 31 March 2025

Like this: Like Loading...