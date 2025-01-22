Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team have been deployed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl in West Calder.

Detectives say that their enquiries are ongoing and at this time, there is nothing to suggest anyone else has been involved.

On Monday, 20 January, 2025, officers attended at a property in Harburn Drive where the bodies of a man and a girl were found within.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man and girl’s relatives at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated, and it is vital we get answers for them.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved and our enquiries are continuing.

“I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers.”

There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division and the Major Investigation Team.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: “We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community, and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

“This incident is very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

