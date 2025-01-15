Finance and Resources Committee meets on Thursday

Sometimes it is not what is reported on openly which is newsworthy or interesting – but the bits which are discussed behind the scenes. At tomorrow’s Finance Committee there are some items which will be discussed in private.

These include the fees paid to solicitors relating to historic child abuse claims and the acquisition of homes which can immediately be added to the council’s portfolio for letting.

But it is the middle one which has piqued our interest. Is the council going to admit defeat on keeping Waverley Court as an exclusive use building? It has already moved several tenants in to help defray costs, but parts of the sprawling building next to the railway line remain completely empty.

If the council has no need for the space then could they relocate all of their workforce to other places? There are empty rooms at the City Chambers, there is a need for more community hubs in community locations all over the city, and presumably there are other cheaper places for staff to work from in the city centre? Is this what the report refers to? Who knows as it will be discussed behind closed doors. But we will be asking…

Audience with Jackie Kay

At the Lyceum an Evening with Jackie Kay takes place on Monday 27 January. The theme will be exploring creativity, poetry and “scintillating conversation”.

Jackie Kay is the former Scottish Makar, poet and author, and needs little introduction. She was born in Edinburgh, was then adopted and grew up in Bishopbriggs. A fun fact about her is that she once worked as a cleaner for David Cornwell who is better known by his pen name John Le Carré.

Book tickets here https://lyceum.org.uk/book/instance/313001

Author Jackie Kay Photo ©2017 John Preece

Lego at Duncan Place

Leith LEGO group for ages 7 to 11 takes place on Thursday 16th January, 4:30pm til 6pm. Book a space on Eventbrite then pay £1 when you come along. Booking link for Ages 7-11 LEGO Group https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/411250179357

There is also a monthly LEGO group for adults – booking details below

Spoken Word event at Argonaut Books

Entrance is pay-what-you-can, tickets are free but getting one online gives Argonaut a better feel for numbers and are not required for entry.

A spokesperson said: “Gabriel Levine-Brislin is an artist and writer based in Edinburgh. More information on their work can be found at: https://gabriel-levine-brislin.com/ and on Instagram.

“We have 8 open mic spots this month! If you would like a turn on the mic, message Muridon Instagram or send an email to info@argonautbooks.co.uk! First come, first served and we will try to prioritise readers who have not read at our nights previously, doors will be open from 7pm.”

Date: 20 January 2025

Time: 7pm

Argonaut Books Leith Walk

Vintage Vibes Cake Picnic

This is a brilliant idea from the charity which helps older people, Vintage Vibes.

The charity explains what it is all about: “It’s a simple idea – bring a cake, pay a small entrance fee that goes to charity, get to eat as many pieces of cake as you can fit in a pizza box!



“In the space of this morning we’ve already had 51 folks say they are keen to bake something and come along if we organised a Vintage Vibes Cake Picnic this spring – anyone interested in helping us reach 100?



“Just imagine… a room filled with 100 cakes to enjoy, and all the funds go towards tackling loneliness in local older people. Win win!”





Contact the charity here: 0131 343 0955 hello@vintagevibes.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...