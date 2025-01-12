The participatory budgeting scheme in Leith is a groundbreaker, the first in the city to allocate council backed funding of up to £5,000 per project under the theme Leith Uniting.

This is the way in which each council ward will be able to allocate some of the funding raised under the proposed tourist tax, and for anyone who wants to learn about how it works then there is an opportunity to do so next Saturday.

Projects must be new or adding new value to the community and will run from 1 April 2025 onwards and no later than March 2026.

The in person voting day takes place on Saturday 18 January at Leith Community Centre in the Kirkgate. Even if you are unable to vote it is a fabulous day of local people meeting up for all the right reasons. Listen to the various projects touting their projects as the one which people should vote for and meet the people behind all the ideas. It is life affirming and always good fun.

The Edinburgh Reporter will be there to bring you the latest from the projects which are applying for funding – and if locals cannot vote in person there will be an opportunity to vote online afterwards between 20 January and 3 February.

Everyone 8 years or older who lives, works, volunteers or attends school or college in Leith is eligible to vote.

More information here.

