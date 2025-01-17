The annual Edinburgh table tennis championships take place on Sunday 19 January at the Royal High School in Barnton, with John Hannah top seed to regain the Michael MacLaren Quaich after winning in 2014-15.

Hannah, who has now qualified as a doctor and will be making his first appearance in the Championships for five years, is expected to face tough competition including from Borui Chen, winner for the past two years, West Lothian’s Ben Hart and Heriot Watt pair Nathan Hogg and Harry Blackhall.

Past winners, of the prestigious men’s event include Scottish Champions Gavin Rumgay (2002-3), Craig Howieson (2003-4) and Calum Morrison (2015-16).

A new winner will be crowned In the woman’s event for the Helen Elliot Quaich with Faye Leggett away on International duty.

Players from Murrayfield, Dunbar, Edinburgh International and Heriot Watt top the entry list.

Late entries are still being accepted.

Banded and age category events to played in groups offering extra matches.

Open to all ELTTL senior members and under-19 players who must either live in Edinburgh and Lothians, or play at a club in the region.

See https://bit.ly/EdinTTChamps25

Like this: Like Loading...