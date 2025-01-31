There are serious concerns regarding the upcoming closure of the Bank of Scotland branch in Wester Hailes, and local MSP Gordon Macdonald has warned of the impact of this decision on members of the community who rely on the bank’s services.

Lloyds Banking Group have announced that they are closing their Wester Hailes branch on 27 May 2025. But Mr Macdonald said this branch provides a crucial service to local residents and its closure risks harming locals.

He is therefore seeking a meeting with Lloyds Banking Group to discuss the potential impacts of their decision and to obtain further details regarding support for those most affected.

Mr Macdonald said: “This news will be very worrying for those who rely on the Bank of Scotland branch services at the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre in Wester Hailes.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential impact of this closure on members of the community who rely on these services particularly with the Post Office Branch in Wester Hailes also under review which would leave local customers with no means of face to face banking services.

“I am urgently seeking a meeting with the Bank of Scotland to understand the impact of this decision on my constituents, and my office is on hand to support constituents if needed.”

Gordon Macdonald MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands and a candidate in the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary Election PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

