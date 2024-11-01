Samhuinn Fire Parade took place in Edinburgh on Thursday night organised by Beltane Fire Society on Calton Hill.

This is Edinburgh’s annual Halloween celebration which brings the Celtic New Year to a modern audience.

The event is hosted by the Beltane Fire Society and is one of the city’s winter festivals featuring otherworldly creatures and a fiery display of storytelling.

The performance is brought to life by fire dancing, acrobatics, wild drumming and vibrant costumes. Volunteer performers ultimately decide the ‘fate’ of each king in the festival.

