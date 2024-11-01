Samhuinn Fire Parade took place in Edinburgh on Thursday night organised by Beltane Fire Society on Calton Hill.

This is Edinburgh’s annual Halloween celebration which brings the Celtic New Year to a modern audience.

The event is hosted by the Beltane Fire Society and is one of the city’s winter festivals featuring otherworldly creatures and a fiery display of storytelling.

The performance is brought to life by fire dancing, acrobatics, wild drumming and vibrant costumes. Volunteer performers ultimately decide the ‘fate’ of each king in the festival.

PHOTO Braven Davenport

PHOTO Braven Davenport

PHOTO Crow Mackie

PHOTO Crow Mackie

PHOTO Dan Boyce

PHOTO Dan Boyce

PHOTO Daniel Cass Senior

PHOTO Daniel Cass Senior

PHOTO Izzy Henry

PHOTO Izzy Henry

PHOTO Lanta – Anastasia Fraerman

PHOTO Lanta – Anastasia Fraerman

PHOTO Mike Cookson

PHOTO Mike Cookson

PHOTO Phil Edwards

PHOTO Phil Edwards

PHOTO Ross Cameron

PHOTO Ross Cameron

PHOTO Sebastian Lemaire

PHOTO Sebastian Lemaire

PHOTO Simone Mckenzie

PHOTO Simone Mckenzie

PHOTO Siri Pantzar

PHOTO Siri Pantzar

Like this: Like Loading...