Following five months of matches involving 30 non course owning golf clubs this year’s Sivewright Quaich winners are Buckstone, for a fourth time.

Buckstone, represented in the Lothians’ Golf Association sanctioned competition by, left to right, J Dunn, J Notman, M Sykes, captain, and M Hunter have now appeared in seven finals over the past 15 years.

On this latest occasion they defeated Stewart’s Melville FP with Buckstone secretary John Dunn, a member of the winning line-up, reporting that the final was played “in very good spirits on a well presented Prestonfield course.”

https://www.lothiansgolfassociation.org.uk/history_of_sivewright_quaich

