Des Loughney the Secretary of the Edinburgh Trade Union Council (ETUC) made this deputation to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board on Friday morning.

The EIJB had proposed making cuts of £4.5 million to their budget. This was wholly made up of payments to 60+ third sector organisations who carry out some of the vital work for people who need help whether they are young or old, disabled or sick. The list of bodies whose funding was put at risk is below. The EIJB is meeting on Friday to discuss ways of avoiding the cuts at this time.

Mr Loughney said: “I would like to thank the Board for agreeing to hear our deputation which will comment on items 7.1 and 7.2 on your agenda. There are three people on our deputation myself, Des Loughney, Secretary of Edinburgh TUC, Kathy Jenkins, a delegate to Edinburgh TUC and Liz Taylor, a delegate to Edinburgh TUC, who also works for a third sector social care provider.

“Given the time limits we will each make a few points and will call on the Board to reject the flawed Report that represents item 7.2. We hope that you will ask officials to think again.

“The first point I wish to make is that the financial context in which the Report was drafted has changed within the last two days. We are informed by the Chancellor that:

“there will be an £1.5bn in extra spending for the Scottish government this year and an extra £3.4bn in the year leading up to the Holyrood election in 2026.”

“It is expected that some of these monies will be spent on services that are overseen by the EIJB.

“My second point is that I believe The Scottish Government (and the City Council) expect the EIJB to manage change properly in a way that is consistent with Scottish Government policies.

“These imply that before there is any major change there is consultation with the public, third sector providers, users and carer’s both paid and unpaid. There is supposed to be every attempt to avoid compulsory redundancies by consultation with the relevant trade unions. It the Report were to go ahead it is estimated that 150 people, who are skilled and experienced workers, will be paid off. There is no consideration given in the Report to the implications of disposing of such a skilled workforce.

A cost benefit analysis of such an action is a lot more complex than the Report makes out.”

LIST OF AFFECTED ORGANISATIONS

The first list is of organisations which get other funding from the EIJB.

Autism Initiatives: £76,594 Care for Carers: £66,967 Caring In Craigmillar: £89,921 Edinburgh Headway Group: £42,775 Edinburgh Leisure: £129,892 Eric Liddell Centre: £24,052 Hillcrest Futures: £87,588 Health In Mind: £12,053 Libertus Services: £138,348 Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living (LCIL): £18,788 Queensferry Churches Care in the Community: £41,072 Rowan Alba Limited: £46,742 The Broomhouse Centre The Beacon Club: £50,807 The Open Door Senior Men’s Group: £5,586 VOCAL: £48,766 Waverley Care: £177,754 CHAI: £313,901 Citizens Advice Edinburgh: £313,897 Granton Information Centre Consortium: £313,904

The groups below do not receive any other funding from EIJB. These providers account for around 2% of the total third sector spend. And the report states that EIJB do not know “what other sources of funding these organisations receive from outside the EIJB”.

ACE IT: £57,683 Art In Healthcare – Room for Art: £64,890 Bethany Christian Trust: £48,035 Bridgend Farmhouse: £23,155 Calton Welfare Services: £15,185 Changeworks: £52,189 Community One Stop Shop: £21,321 Community Renewal Trust: £45,482 Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland: £31,518 Cyrenians: £74,970 Drake Music Scotland: £16,686 Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust: £111,634 Edinburgh Community Food: £160,426 Edinburgh Community Health Forum: £49,763 Edinburgh Garden Partners: £23,968 Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre: £68,807 FAIR Ltd: £87,984 Feniks: £72,864 Fresh Start: £81,742 Health All Round: £185,548 Home-Start Edinburgh West and South West: £23,090 LGBT Health and Wellbeing: £91,310 MECOPP Jump Start: £29,149 MECOPP BME Carer Support: £60,062 Multi-Cultural Family Base: £15,563 Murrayfield Dementia Project: £50,814 Pilmeny Development Project: £68,504 Pilton Equalities Project Mental Health: £83,128 Pilton Equalities Project Day Care Services: £81,270 Portobello Monday Centre: £4,128 Portobello Older People’s Project: £14,620 Positive Help: £45,576 Scottish Huntington’s Association: £31,158 Sikh Sanjog: £22,612 South Edinburgh Amenities Group SEAG: £65,725 Support in Mind Scotland: £22,255 The Broomhouse Centre (Vintage Vibes Consortium): £71,629 B Healthy together (The Broomhouse Health Strategy Group): £52,800 The Dove Centre: £124,020 The Health Agency, Wester Hailes: £170,287 The Living Memory Association: £22,864 The Ripple Project: £87,703 The Welcoming Association: £14,219 Venture Scotland: £45,994

