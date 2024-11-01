Des Loughney the Secretary of the Edinburgh Trade Union Council (ETUC) made this deputation to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board on Friday morning.

The EIJB had proposed making cuts of £4.5 million to their budget. This was wholly made up of payments to 60+ third sector organisations who carry out some of the vital work for people who need help whether they are young or old, disabled or sick. The list of bodies whose funding was put at risk is below. The EIJB is meeting on Friday to discuss ways of avoiding the cuts at this time.

Mr Loughney said: “I would like to thank the Board for agreeing to hear our deputation which will comment on items 7.1 and 7.2 on your agenda. There are three people on our deputation myself, Des Loughney, Secretary of Edinburgh TUC, Kathy Jenkins, a delegate to Edinburgh TUC and Liz Taylor, a delegate to Edinburgh TUC, who also works for a third sector social care provider.

“Given the time limits we will each make a few points and will call on the Board to reject the flawed Report that represents item 7.2. We hope that you will ask officials to think again.

“The first point I wish to make is that the financial context in which the Report was drafted has changed within the last two days. We are informed by the Chancellor that:

“there will be an £1.5bn in extra spending for the Scottish government this year and an extra £3.4bn in the year leading up to the Holyrood election in 2026.” 

“It is expected that some of these monies will be spent on services that are overseen by the EIJB.

“My second point is that I believe The Scottish Government (and the City Council) expect the EIJB to manage change properly in a way that is consistent with Scottish Government policies.

“These imply that before there is any major change there is consultation with the public, third sector providers, users and carer’s both paid and unpaid. There is supposed to be every attempt to avoid compulsory redundancies by consultation with the relevant trade unions. It the Report were to go ahead it is estimated that 150 people, who are skilled and experienced workers, will be paid off. There is no consideration given in the Report to the implications of disposing of such a skilled workforce.

A cost benefit analysis of such an action is a lot more complex than the Report makes out.”

LIST OF AFFECTED ORGANISATIONS

The first list is of organisations which get other funding from the EIJB.

  1. Autism Initiatives: £76,594
  2. Care for Carers: £66,967
  3. Caring In Craigmillar: £89,921
  4. Edinburgh Headway Group: £42,775
  5. Edinburgh Leisure: £129,892
  6. Eric Liddell Centre: £24,052
  7. Hillcrest Futures: £87,588
  8. Health In Mind: £12,053
  9. Libertus Services: £138,348
  10. Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living (LCIL): £18,788
  11. Queensferry Churches Care in the Community: £41,072
  12. Rowan Alba Limited: £46,742
  13. The Broomhouse Centre The Beacon Club: £50,807
  14. The Open Door Senior Men’s Group: £5,586
  15. VOCAL: £48,766
  16. Waverley Care: £177,754
  17. CHAI: £313,901
  18. Citizens Advice Edinburgh: £313,897
  19. Granton Information Centre Consortium: £313,904

The groups below do not receive any other funding from EIJB. These providers account for around 2% of the total third sector spend. And the report states that EIJB do not know “what other sources of funding these organisations receive from outside the EIJB”.

  1. ACE IT: £57,683
  2. Art In Healthcare – Room for Art: £64,890
  3. Bethany Christian Trust: £48,035
  4. Bridgend Farmhouse: £23,155
  5. Calton Welfare Services: £15,185
  6. Changeworks: £52,189
  7. Community One Stop Shop: £21,321
  8. Community Renewal Trust: £45,482
  9. Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland: £31,518
  10. Cyrenians: £74,970
  11. Drake Music Scotland: £16,686
  12. Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust: £111,634
  13. Edinburgh Community Food: £160,426
  14. Edinburgh Community Health Forum: £49,763
  15. Edinburgh Garden Partners: £23,968
  16. Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre: £68,807
  17. FAIR Ltd: £87,984
  18. Feniks: £72,864
  19. Fresh Start: £81,742
  20. Health All Round: £185,548
  21. Home-Start Edinburgh West and South West: £23,090
  22. LGBT Health and Wellbeing: £91,310
  23. MECOPP Jump Start: £29,149
  24. MECOPP BME Carer Support: £60,062
  25. Multi-Cultural Family Base: £15,563
  26. Murrayfield Dementia Project: £50,814
  27. Pilmeny Development Project: £68,504
  28. Pilton Equalities Project Mental Health: £83,128
  29. Pilton Equalities Project Day Care Services: £81,270
  30. Portobello Monday Centre: £4,128
  31. Portobello Older People’s Project: £14,620
  32. Positive Help: £45,576
  33. Scottish Huntington’s Association: £31,158
  34. Sikh Sanjog: £22,612
  35. South Edinburgh Amenities Group SEAG: £65,725
  36. Support in Mind Scotland: £22,255
  37. The Broomhouse Centre (Vintage Vibes Consortium): £71,629
  38. B Healthy together (The Broomhouse Health Strategy Group): £52,800
  39. The Dove Centre: £124,020
  40. The Health Agency, Wester Hailes: £170,287
  41. The Living Memory Association: £22,864
  42. The Ripple Project: £87,703
  43. The Welcoming Association: £14,219
  44. Venture Scotland: £45,994

