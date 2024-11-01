A dedicated volunteer, a forerunner in women’s sailing, and a talented race official are just some of the ways in which Margaret Tait of Port Edgar Yacht Club has been described.

To recognise Margaret’s long standing and wide-ranging contribution to Scottish boating, RYA Scotland (the governing body for sailing), presented her with their Impact Award.

Since becoming a member at Port Edgar Yacht Club 40 years ago, Margaret has honed her race management skills, becoming an invaluable member of various race committees over the years.

Reflecting on how her journey at Port Edgar began, Margaret said: “I joined the club 40 years ago this year, and I find the sailing fraternity really quite special.

Margaret, who still competes as well as organising events, received her award at the 707 UK National Championship prizegiving at Port Edgar

Reflecting on the occasion she said: “I suppose I was a bit stunned. I do it because I love it I don’t do it for recognition, but it’s nice to be recognised too and I hope it does inspire others to follow along.”

At the start of her journey within sailing, Margaret often found herself the only woman in various settings. Rather than considering this a deterrent, Margaret made it her mission to inspire more women and girls to take up the sport.

Having successfully done this in several instances, perhaps no impact has been as personal to Margaret as the influence she has had on her granddaughter Abby’s journey in sailing.

Now a dinghy and power instructor, Abby is a valuable presence at both Dalgety Bay Sailing Club and Port Edgar.

Abby said: “My Gran likes to tell me that when she was younger there weren’t many female roles in what she was going into, and she was one of the only ones that would crew on these boats.

“It’s nice to see so many more females coming into these roles, for example myself who’s now a sailing instructor, who’s now a power instructor. It’s amazing to see how it’s all changed, and it’s amazing to see her forerunning.”

Anyone inspired by Margaret’s story can find out more about Port Edgar Yacht Club online.

Margaret Tait with her award. Credit: RYA Scotland

