The CEO of human rights charity, Enable, Theresa Shearer, was awarded an honorary doctorate by Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) this week.

She was awarded the degree during a graduation ceremony for students from the ENU School of Health and Social Care earlier this week. Ms Shearer’s inspirational development of public policy, human rights advocacy and her efforts to build sustainable employment and deliver human rights driven health and social care were all mentioned.

Professor Jill Stavert, from ENU’s School of Health & Social Care said: “There are so many examples of Theresa’s achievements and her enormous contribution to improving the lives of people with learning disabilities.

“As CEO of Enable Scotland – a charity which supports the human rights of people with learning disabilities – Theresa leads 2,500 staff in supporting 13,000 people to live independently in their community.

“But her influence goes far beyond this role. Theresa’s contribution to executive leadership is recognised nationally and internationally, demonstrating her passion for social care workforce development and empowering young people to realise their potential.”Ms Shearer said: “It is a real honour to receive an honorary doctorate from Edinburgh Napier University, an institution which lives by the values of diversity, equity and inclusion that have inspired and driven me throughout my career.

“From researching the interplay between disability and inclusion, to training and developing the next generation of health and social care professionals, and acting to widen access to university for disabled people as a partner in the Breaking Barriers programme, Edinburgh Napier University is a shining example to organisations and businesses across sectors.

“To be recognised for my contribution to the charity and social care sectors is truly a privilege, and I hope this will emphasise the critical contribution that these sectors make to our economy and society, now and in the future.”

In recent years Enable has partnered with Edinburgh Napier University to establish the Breaking Barriers programme. In conjunction with professional services firm EY, it supports young people with learning disabilities make the transition to university and higher education through a combination of study and work placements.

Fittingly, the latest cohort of Breaking Barriers students received their qualifications during the same ceremony where Theresa was presented with her degree.

Theresa Shearer CEO of ENABLE and Honorary Graduate At Edinburgh Napier University

