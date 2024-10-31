A rural village designed by one of Scotland’s greatest Victorian architects is to welcome its first new home in 140 years.

Midlothian councillors have granted permission for a new house to be built on the edge of Crichton, near Pathhead, despite concerns about its ‘modern’ design.

A meeting of the council’s planning committee this week heard the village, which was designed by Robert Rowand Anderson in the late 19th century, has not had any new homes added to it since then although a number of the cottages have had some extension work.

Applicant Martin Street was given the go ahead to build a new four-bedroom house on the Old Joiners Shop address in the village.

Local ward councillor Peter Smaill raised concerns about the impact of the new property on the historic village whose cottages are Category B listed.

And he urged fellow elected members to add a condition to the plans that the ‘corrugated metal’ proposed for its roof is replaced with more traditional materials.

Councillor Smaill told the meeting: “Crichton is very special in that there has not been a new house there in 140 years so it is very important we get this right.

“I don’t think the use of corrugated metal is appropriate here, the entire village is slated. When we looked at the very successful small increase in the frontage of cottages there it was slated and I think it would be better to ask for a slated roof here to provide a consistent approach.”

He added: “This village was designed by the greatest Victorian architect Robert Rowand Anderson who created Iona Cathedral, the dome of Edinburgh University, the medical faculty there.

“We have just two representatives in Midlothian – this wonderful development and the church at Glencorse.”

However responding to Mr Smaill’r request for a slate roof on the new home, fellow ward councillor Stewart McKenzie said: “Midlothian is not a museum and after 140 years I think it is time to build another house at Crichton”.

The committee agreed by majority to approve the planning application without a condition calling on a slate roof.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...