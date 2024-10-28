Tynebank Road is home to Haddington Athletic FC’s home ground Millfield as well as Haddington Care Home, but has had a long stretch with no pavement for years despite being used regularly by residents of all ages to get into the town centre.

Now East Lothian Council has applied for permission to create a new footpath and road crossing to link the care home to the centre of town running around the football grounds, to avoid removing any hedgerow.

The council said it had received funding from Scottish charity Paths For All to allow the new route to be built and designed it to have minimal impact on the hedges and trees which line the road and the Hi-His ground.

A spokesperson said: “We have applied for planning permission to develop a new footpath, fencing and lighting at Tynebank Road connecting Mill Wynd to Meadowpark in Haddington.

“The proposed path will run alongside Haddington Athletic grounds and the sports pitches providing a safe and accessible surface, separate from the road, with a crossing point outside Haddington Care Home linking it to the existing footpath.

“The project is being fully funded through Paths for All and, subject to planning approval, we hope that work will start in February 2025.

“A construction process has been agreed which will have minimal impact on the trees. The hedgerow at Tynebank Road will remain in place with only a small section of hedge removed on Mill Wynd to accommodate the crossing point.”

The plans have been lodged on the council’s planning portal for comment.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...