Hibs on-loan midfielder Nectar Triantis believes that there were some positives to take from the 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday and he hopes the team’s hard work pays off on Wednesday when they travel up to Ross County.

The 21-year-old was booked in the opening five minutes of the derby which curtailed his normal aggressive approach to the game.

But he is determined to help the side climb off the foot of the table with a victory at Dingwall as fellow strugglers Hearts face Kilmarnock.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the highlands, Triantis said: “We know there’s positives to take from games, but ultimately football is about results.

“We’ve been falling short at the final hurdle, and we’re trying our best to fix that. Hopefully, that can be corrected on Wednesday.

“Our mentality is that we want to win games, you can’t go into them just looking for one point.

“Every game is just as big of the next and that starts with Wednesday. We’re looking for a strong, good win.”

Since joining on loan from Sunderland in the summer, Triantis has been virtually ever-present for Hibs playing in that deeper midfield role. He was asked about his own development this season.

“It’s always good getting minutes under my belt and learning each game, but it’s more about the team getting points at the moment, and not individually.”

Like this: Like Loading...