Cloudberry, the wee gift shop and café on Whitehouse Road is putting on two Christmas shopping events this November – one at the beginning of the month and one at the end.

A spokesperson for the independent shop said: “While online shopping offers convenience, nothing compares to the charm of choosing your Christmas decorations in person. At a time when Christmas shops are becoming rarer, Cloudberry is setting the stage for its biggest and most enchanting Christmas Shop yet. Their carefully curated selection offers something for every style, and with an abundance of unique gifts, you’ll have no trouble checking off everyone on your gift list.

“Transform your home into a festive wonderland with exquisite decorations, find the perfect tableware for your holiday feasts, and explore an array of affordable yet stylish gifts for loved ones. From children’s toys and accessories to jewellery, skincare, homeware, and delightful stocking fillers, Cloudberry has everything you need. As a local, independent gift retailer, they also have lots of gifts that are designed and produced in Scotland, with a focus on ingredients, materials and design processes that are kind to us and our environment.

“After you’ve shopped to your heart’s content, unwind in Cloudberry’s coffee shop. Enjoy a delicious lunch, or treat yourself to homemade cakes, scones, and the finest hot chocolate, teas, and coffees—sourced from Edinburgh’s own Brodie’s.”

Wherever you live in Edinburgh, visit Cloudberry in Barnton on one (or both) evenings in November for a “truly magical Christmas shopping experience that will take you back to the joy and wonder of your childhood”.

Christmas shopping events:

Wednesday 6 November 6pm – 8pm

Thursday 28 November 6pm – 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...