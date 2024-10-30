National Curling Day is on Friday 15 November, and Curl Edinburgh are marking the occasion with the start of the Edinburgh International Seniors event which runs until the Sunday.

Lined up to compete are 16 men’s and eight women’s teams with play due to get underway at 11am.

The men will play four games in two sections of eight, in a Schenkel format.

The women will play three games in two sections of four.

These round robin games will be completed on the Friday and Saturday and the two top teams in each section will qualify for the semi-finals on Sunday morning at 11am.

Both the men’s and women’s finals will be played at 2.30pm on the Sunday.

This is the biggest Seniors event in the Scottish curling calendar and spectators are welcome.

Photos show 2023 winners – Team Horton and Team Lockhart.

Team Lockhart, left to right, Katie Loudon, Wendy Johnston, Mairi Milne and Jackie Lockhart.

Team Horton, left to right – Ian Keron, Trevor Dodds, Michael Dick and Ken Horton.

