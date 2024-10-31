Broadcaster Jill Douglas honoured at Edinburgh Napier University.

In a homecoming that bridges past and present, sports broadcaster, Jill Douglas, returned to Edinburgh Napier University to receive an honorary doctorate, marking a fullcircle moment in her career.

Ms Douglas, who first worked in journalism at The Southern Reporter after studying newspaper journalism at Edinburgh Napier, has become one of Britain’s most respected sports broadcasters. Her journey from local newspaper reporter serves as an inspiration to the class of 2024, who shared their graduation with her at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

“I began my life in journalism and broadcasting at Edinburgh Napier,” Douglas reflected during the ceremony. “It is where I laid the foundations for my career, and I still rely on the many skills and lessons I learned on campus at Craiglockhart and Merchiston.”

Throughout her career, Douglas has broken barriers and captured some of sport’s most memorable moments. She made history as the first female presenter of BBC’s Rugby Special and has been a familiar face at prestigious sporting events, including Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Rugby World Cups. One of her career highlights came in 2019 when she interviewed South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi on the pitch in Yokohama, moments after their historic victory.

But she has also carried out meaningful charity work away from the cameras. As CEO of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation until spring 2024, Douglas was instrumental in raising over £20 million for motor neuron disease (MND) research and support. The foundation, established in 2017 following the diagnosis of rugby legend Doddie Weir, continues to benefit from her involvement as a patron.

Dr. Tony Westbury from ENU’s School of Applied Sciences, who presented the honorary doctorate, praised Douglas’s enduring impact on sports journalism: “It has always been the qualities of knowledge, understanding and preparation that established Jill as an authoritative and skilled broadcaster. Her professionalism, knowledge and authentic love of sport has contributed to the enjoyment of many and inspired the next generation of journalists, both male and female.”

Now residing in Cheltenham with her husband Carl and their two children, Douglas continues to contribute to the sporting community as President of Cheltenham Tigers RFC. Her message to the graduating class of 2024 was one of optimism and possibility: “Journalism and broadcasting have allowed me to travel the world and experience some amazing events, and I hope those graduating in 2024 have as many opportunities and great times as I have enjoyed over the years.”

As she accepted her honorary doctorate, Ms Douglas took a moment to thank her former lecturers for their patience and the current university team for the honour.

