This is an invitation to a dinner at Prestonfield House to raise funds to preserve the archive of Richard Demarco who has for so long been an inspiration in Edinburgh. Richard has attended every Edinburgh Festival since 1947, and his papers and collectibles, including artworks, are extensive.

Currently the archive is in storage at Summerhall, but the property is up for sale with an uncertain future. It is now more urgent than ever that the papers – some of which have already been damaged by leaks are moved to a safer place.

Dear Friends of Richard Demarco,

We are thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for our very special fundraising dinner at Prestonfield House Edinburgh on Friday 15th November 2024.

This event is crucial as we work to relocate the Richard Demarco Archive and Art Collection, which is currently housed at Robert McDowell’s Summerhall Arts Centre.

In Richard’s 95th year, we want this evening to celebrate his friendships, both old and new. Our dear friend James Thomson has generously offered the beautiful Stables venue, which can accommodate 400 guests. Your support will help us secure a new home for this invaluable archive, recognized by institutions worldwide for its academic significance.

In addition to a delightful dinner, we will host an auction featuring donated artworks, including prints of Richard’s watercolour of Prestonfield House.

Please Click Here to purchase tickets online which are £100 per person and £1,000 for a table of 10

We will be thrilled to have you join us! Please feel free to invite your friends and family, tables can seat up to 12 guests. The evening starts at 6.45pm with carriages at 1am

Tickets include:

A glass of fizz on arrival

Sumptuous 3 course Gala Dinner menu

Wines specially selected by Prestonfield to accompany the meal

Your presence will mean so much to Richard and to all of us involved in this endeavour.

We look forward to an unforgettable evening together.

Terry Ann Newman

Terry Ann Newman and Richard Demarco, CBE, at the launch of Demarco’s Edinburgh

Some of Richard Demarco’s archive is damaged beyond repair

