A grant of £7,000 from the Morrisons Foundation has been made to The Dove Centre, a social activity centre for older people in Edinburgh.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of two years’ worth of exercise classes at The Dove Centre, offering gentle fitness sessions to help the physical and mental wellbeing of its older members.

Caroline McKinna, Manager at The Dove Centre said: “We are delighted to have been given a grant from the Morrisons Foundation for a gentle exercise class.



“Our service users benefit enormously from our gentle exercises which target not only physical wellbeing but also mental and cognitive functions. They chat, laugh and move!”



The Dove Centre is dedicated to providing a safe, friendly environment for older people to remain as independent as they can be. The charity runs a varied weekly programme of classes and activities which is designed to help keep both bodies and minds active as well as serving delicious and nutritious three course meals which are made fresh on the premises each day.

Knowing that their older members may have difficulties getting to the centre, the charity also offers an accessible door-to-door transport service within their catchment area, ensuring as many people as possible can benefit from the facilities at the Dove Centre.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “Being able to support the vital work of The Dove Centre is a real honour for the Morrisons Foundation. It’s great that they will be able to continue to provide wellbeing activities for the next couple of years, making a difference to the lives of older members of the community.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, more than £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Dove Centre provides social activities for older people in Edinburgh. L-R: Frank Broderick, Margaret Laing, Jimmy Hutton, June Bell, and Paul McEvers

