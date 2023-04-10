The names of 13 individuals and organisations who will play important historic ceremonial roles in the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort on 6 May have been announced.
All claims were considered by the Coronation Claims Office, within the Cabinet Office, which took advice from senior legal, ceremonial and ecclesiastical experts.
Those chosen showed evidence that their claim related to a historic customary service performed at previous Coronations.
In addition, those chosen to take on the roles proved that they are the established office holders or the holders of the relevant title or land to perform the task.
Those who will have roles in the Coronation Service are as follows:
The Earl of Erroll
Barons of the Cinque Ports
Clerk of the Crown in Chancery (Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice)
The Lord Great Chamberlain
Lord Hastings
The Earl of Loudoun
The Bishop of Durham
The Bishop of Bath and Wells
The Dean and Chapter of the Collegiate Church of St Peter
The Lord Mayor of London
The Earl of Dundee
The Lord Lyon King of Arms & Heralds and Pursuivants of Scotland
The Walker Trust (Anglican Archbishop of Edinburgh)
The news comes after it has been announced that people from all walks of life who have been awarded British Empire Medals for their service to the community have been invited to attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.
In addition, 400 young people representing charitable organisations, nominated by The King and The Queen Consort and the UK Government, will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation Service and Procession from St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, by permission of the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said: “These roles are steeped in history – in some cases dating back 800 years – so it will be wonderful to see these centuries-old traditions played out on Coronation Day.
“Those given Coronation roles will be at the heart of this historic ceremony, but of course the entire nation will have its part to play in events up and down the country, in what promises to be a weekend to remember.”
The historic roles in the Coronation ceremony include:
The Lord Great Chamberlain – One of the Officers of State, the Lord Great Chamberlain had traditionally played a major role in Coronations. For the Coronation in May, the Lord Great Chamberlain will take part in the investing of The King with the regalia – the Crown Jewels.
The Dean and Chapter of the Collegiate Church of St Peter will hold the ceremony and instruct the monarch in the forms, rites and ceremonies.
From Scotland
The Earl of Erroll (Merlin Hay, born in 1948, the 24th Earl) will also bear a silver baton or staff as Lord High Constable of Scotland, while the Bishop of Durham and Bishop of Bath and Wells will be Bishop Assistant to The King, the Earl of Dundee (Alexander Scrymgeour, born in 1949, the 12th Earl) will carry the Quartering of the Standard (Scotland) in Procession, The Lord Lyon King of Arms (Joseph John Morrow, CBE) & Heralds and Pursuivants of Scotland will be part of The King’s procession and the Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, will record the proceedings.
The Barons of the Cinque Ports, a historic group of representatives of 14 coastal towns in South East England, will also attend the ceremony, as will a member of the Walker Trustees – the Anglican Bishop of Edinburgh, who previously performed the role of Usher of the White Rod.
Those selected through the Coronation Claims process are only a small proportion of the people participating in the Coronation. Other participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
