Pubs in East Lothian will be able to stay open into the early hours to celebrate the coronation of King Charles in May.

East Lothian Licensing Board will grant an extension of licensed hours for the coronation holiday weekend when it meets next week.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

In a statement provided for board members the board will tell licensed premises they can service alcohol until 1am without having to apply for permission.

The statement reads: “The board has determined that it is appropriate to grant a general extension of licensed hours for the His Majesty the King’s

Coronation holiday weekend.

“This extension will apply from Friday, May 5, to Sunday. May 7, inclusive and will allow an extension of the terminal hour for the sale of alcohol during that period until 1 am.

Like this: Like Loading...