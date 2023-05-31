Winchburgh has celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III by holding a party and planting a tree, 70 years after a tree was planted for his late mother.

The party took place at Winchburgh Community Centre with more than 40 people from Winchburgh Senior Citizens Club and Good Companions Group invited to enjoy afternoon tea laid on by The Wee Winchburgh Café. Live music was provided by vintage-inspired singer Sarah Laing.

The Good Companions Group, part of Winchburgh Community Development Trust was founded by Kate Knox and brings together local people aged 50+ to spend time together.

One of their members, Janet Bain, suggested the idea, and the 10ft Japanese Blossom tree has been planted opposite Sinclair Academy and Winchburgh Academy. Members of the group took part in the ceremony along with school pupils and Winchburgh Community Growing Group, an award-winning horticulture group. Janet, Hazel Macleod and Elizabeth Walker, Hugh Hogg, Robert Duncan and Nina Brown, are all members of the group who remember the tree being planted for The Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Nina said: ““I’ve seen a lot happen in Winchburgh over the years but I always remember the day the tree was planted for The Queen’s Coronation. It’s still there today and it’s lovely to have memories going back to when it was planted.”

Hazel Mcleod, a volunteer for the Good Companions group and founding director of Winchburgh Community Development Trust said: “It’s exciting for the local community to be doing something to mark this historic occasion that future generations will be able to look back on in years to come.

“There has always been a strong sense of community in Winchburgh, and this is a lovely example of people of all different ages coming together to do something special that will stand the test of time. For the occasion, we brought in tri-cycles so that those with limited mobility were able to attend and enjoy a scenic ride through the new Auldcathie Park.”

Penny Lochhead, Community, Sport and Greenspace Manager for Winchburgh Developments, said: “We are delighted that the Good Companions group, some of whom helped plant the tree at the War Memorial 70 years ago, have come together with pupils from local schools to plant another tree to mark The King’s Coronation.

“They’ve done a wonderful job and we were delighted to support the group’s desire to plant the tree in one of our green space areas in the village.The location they’ve chosen will provide a welcoming gateway to the village for the community close to Glendevon and the new schools and we can’t wait to see it flourish in years to come.”

Peter Eastty, Treasurer of the Winchburgh Seniors Citizens Club, said: “The club was set up to provide an environment for local people to meet on a regular basis – a lot of our members have known each other all their lives, while others have met through joining the club. It was wonderful to have so many people come together to celebrate the Coronation together through live music, dancing and great food.”

Singer Sarah Laing added: “It was really special to perform for the Coronation party for the Winchburgh Senior Citizens Club and the Good Companions group. It was great to see both groups coming together to sing, dance and share good food and stories. There’s always a great sense of community in Winchburgh and everyone is so welcoming.”

