Hidden Door 2023
Everything begins at the biggest office party in town later today. The Hidden Door regulars really do hunt down (and find) the best venues in town. Just before this building becomes a building site, they have taken it over for five days of music, arts and culture.
The team of volunteers have been transforming the former Scottish Widows office complex on Dalkeith Road for the five-day event which they say is “more immersive and atmospheric” than any Hidden Door so far.
Doors open at 5pm on Wednesday, then from 1pm on all other days, closing at 1am.
Edinburgh Comedy Awards looking for a sponsor
Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards are the most prestigious during the Festival and the Fringe. But now TV Comedy channel Dave who sponsored the awards in 2019 and 2022 have decided to concentrate on other projects.
Nica Burns who runs the awards has put out a plea for any last minute help for this year, and meantime the awards will become a charitable trust enabling it to look at other funding models.
Nica Burns Edinburgh Comedy Awards long-serving Director said: “I am a passionate advocate of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the vital role it plays in acting as a springboard for many careers, including my own.
“I remain committed to the Awards which I have fought for and grown over the last four decades and I am proud of their role in spotlighting outstanding comedy talent. As the Comedy section has expanded to become such a significant genre of the Fringe, so have the costs of running the Awards. Having stepped in and personally sponsored them twice over the years, I will be the first to put money on the table for 2023, but post Covid can no longer do it on my own. I am therefore inviting the comedy industry and all potential partners to get in touch immediately to help make the Awards happen this year. There are a number of possibilities including contributing to sponsoring each Award and/or the Presentation. You can get in touch at support@comedyawards.co.uk“
Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: The Edinburgh Comedy Awards have been a really important part of the Fringe landscape for the last forty years, providing crucial funding for the winners and a major opportunity to comics taking part in the Festival.
“Comedy is critically underfunded, but a huge part of the Fringe, and we know that artists, venues and the wider comedy community will want us to work collaboratively to support the ECA in any way we can, in redeveloping and securing a sustainable future for the Awards. Nica has worked tirelessly to make these Awards happen every year, with so much personal investment along the way. The Awards have become an institution in their own right now, and we look forward to them continuing to evolve and grow in the years to come.
Ms McCarthy has recently asked for more money for festivals. Read more here.
Jobs Fair in Gilmerton
On Monday there will be a jobs fair in Gilmerton Society Hall from 10am hosted by Helix. There will be jobs and training opportunities on offer. More details here.
Summer Festival in Granton
Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer
In glorious weather, Commonwealth War Graves Commission volunteer David Harrison guided individuals who had signed up for the Edinburgh (North Merchiston) tour around one of the city’s 19th century cemeteries. The purpose of arranging the tour was to draw attention to the 140 First and Second World War servicemen and women who are commemorated in…
Taylors hungry for growth as it secures regional listings
A brand new Scottish crisp brand created by a much-loved Scottish snack producer has officially hit the shelves across the country’s biggest supermarkets following a major makeover. Taylors Snacks can now be picked up in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, marking the first time customers can buy the newly launched crisp brand, which replaces…
ScotRail trains running normally on Friday and Saturday
ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June, when members of two rail trade unions take part in planned strike action. Members of the RMT trade union at a number of train operating companies across the UK plan to take strike on Friday, 2 June,…
Pathhead Choir performing at three concerts
The Pathhead Choir perform this new music at three concerts around the Lothians, conducted by choir leaders Sophie Bancroft and Gina Rae and accompanied by jazz pianist Dave Milligan on piano. The concerts will include the five new songs arranged for the choir, and the three other songs also written by The Pathhead Choir Songwriting…
Brunton events in June
While the Brunton remains closed for repair, some of their events will be staged elsewhere in Musselburgh. EVENTS AT LORETTO SCHOOL THEATRE, MILLHILL Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Brunton’s screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A) at Loretto School Theatre on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm. Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on…
Coronation celebrated in Winchburgh with tree planting
Winchburgh has celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III by holding a party and planting a tree, 70 years after a tree was planted for his late mother. The party took place at Winchburgh Community Centre with more than 40 people from Winchburgh Senior Citizens Club and Good Companions Group invited to enjoy afternoon tea…
